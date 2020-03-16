EXCLUSIVE! Didi (Sushmita Sen) and Rajeev both were with me inside the operation theatre: Charu Asopa

MUMBAI: Charu Asopa recently turned a mother.

She is married to Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev and they are enjoying marital bliss. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Charu shared her experience of motherhood and her bond with Sushmita.

Take a look:

How is it like being a mother?

It is a life changing thing. My experience has been amazing. I am a six month old mother and every day I am learning something new. So as the child grows bigger, so does the mother. Every moment, there is something new happening which you are never prepared for. Everyday is a new challenge.

How supportive was Sushmita Sen, your sister-in-law and your husband Rajeev during this process?

Everyone was very supportive. As if there is support of the family, only then can you do something in lie successfully but I have received a lot of support from my inlaws and infact, the day I was taken to the operation theatre, Didi (Sushmita) and Rajeev both were there. Usually, only one person was allowed but we took special permission and requested them so they agreed.

How is your bond with Sushmita Sen?

Well, it is very nice, she is a wonderful sister-in-law and above all a wonderful person inside out. She has a beautiful heart and is a wonderful human being.

How does she pamper you and your little one?

Ziaana jaan hai sabki ghar par! Everyone in the family loves her and they look forward to playing and spending time with her. When she was born, and Didi (Sushmita) got to know that we had a girl, she quickly went to buy the crib and other things which are colour coordinated. By the time I was out of the operation theatre, she had already bought those things!

Now isn’t that sweet!