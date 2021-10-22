Exclusive: Diksha Tiwari and Vevaan Rajput roped in for Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir

MUMBAI: SAB TV’s cop-based drama Maddam Sir, which witnesses popular stars playing important cameos in the show, will once again welcome a new member.

According to our sources, actress Diksha Tiwari, who is known for her stint in Colors’ Barrister Babu and Vevaan Rajput who has been part of shows like Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Teri Laadli Main, have been roped in for the show.

We could not get through to the actors for a comment.

Maddam Sir is produced by Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta under the banner of Jay Mehta Productions. It has managed to keep the viewers entertained with its light-hearted value driven content. The show which stars Gulki Joshi, Sonali Naik and Yukti Kapoor in the lead roles, addresses social issues through the eyes of four dynamic women police officers who take every challenge as it comes and solve cases with jazbaat.

