EXCLUSIVE! Dil Diyaan Gallaan fame Sandeep Baswana approached for Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post generation leap

Rajan Shahi who is known for his grandeur his shows and also roping in some of the best actors from the industry, is leaving no stone unturned to make sure the leap witnesses a great bunch actors.
Sandeep Baswana

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that Star Plus' most long-running and loved show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for a leap. 

The makers are ready to introduce the fourth generation leap in the show which will now take the story forward. 

Rajan Shahi who is known for his grandeur his shows and also roping in some of the best actors from the industry, is leaving no stone unturned to make sure the leap witnesses a great bunch actors. 

TellyChakkar has exclusively reported about actors like Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Gaurav Sharma, Pratiksha Honmukhe and many more who are going to be a part of the show. 

Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla will be essaying the lead roles. 

And now, another popular actor who is likely to be a part of the show after the generation leap is actor Sandeep Baswana. Yes, you heard it right!

We have an exclusive update that Sandeep Baswana is approached for the show to essay an important role. 

Sandeep is currently seen in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan. However, the show is all set to wrap up and Sandeep might bag another important role in Rajan Shahi's show. 

The talented actor has previously been a part of shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhii Bahu Thii, Kkavyanjali, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, Sanjog Se Bani Sangini, Hitler Didi, and Udaan among others. 

How excited are you to see Sandeep in the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

