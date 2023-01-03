Exclusive! Dinesh Kaushik to enter Sab TV’s Wagle Ki Duniya

MUMBAI: Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey, Sony SAB’s thought-provoking show, tackles the problems of a middle-class family and their day-to-day struggles in a delicate manner. The show continues to win people’s hearts by providing a sense of familiarity and relatability to them. The upcoming episodes celebrate Srinivas Wagle (Aanjjan Srivastav) and the joyous life he has lived. The viewers will get to relive the happiness he has spread to everyone around him along with his struggles, morality and ethics.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing the latest updates from the world of entertainment.

Also Read- Exclusive! Fareen Shaikh to enter Sab TV’s Wagle Ki Duniya

The show has always worked wonders with every episode and the viewers are really falling in love with the characters.

Tellychakkar is here with the latest update about the show.

As per sources, veteran actor Dinesh Kaushik is soon going to enter the show. Not much is known about his role in the show but it will surely be a pivotal one.

Dinesh is known for brilliant performances in shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Aahat, Choti Sarrdaarni, Savdhaan India, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and many more. He has also been part of films like Badhaai Ho Badhaai, Tere Naam, A Thursday, Rocket Gang, and many more.

Also Read- Spoiler Alert! Wagle Ki Duniya: Manoj has Atharva, Vandana gets worried

Are you excited to see Dinesh Kaushik in the comedy show Wagle Ki Duniya?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.