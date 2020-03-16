Exclusive! Divyanka Tripathi to be a contestant on Bigg Boss 16 ?

MUMBAI : Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular television actresses. She is popular for playing the female lead role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The actress has a massive fan following, and her fans can go to any length to shower her with a lot of love and surprises.

Today, she is no less than a superstar on television, and now, her fans desire to see her on the big screen.

A lesser-known fact is that Divyanka didn’t achieve this success easily. The actress, who debuted way back in 2006 in the serial Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, has come a long way.

Post Yeh Hai Mohabaatein going off-air, Divyanka hasn’t been seen in full flugged serial and recently she was seen as a host on crime patrol.

Last year she was seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she emerged as the first runner up of the show and she was considered as of the strongest contestant of the show and she did all her stunts in such a impressive way.

Now there is buzz doing the rounds that Divyanka might be approached for Bigg Boss 16 and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

Last year also Divyanka was approached for the show but in many interviews the actress said that she is not apt for the show and doesn't see herself fit in the format of the show.

But once again she has been approched for the show and if things work then she would be an interesting contestant to look out for.

