Exclusive: Diwali is all about being together with your family and that is important: Aniruddh Dave

As the festival of lights, Diwali 2023 is being celebrated in full fervor, Aniruddh spoke about how he celebrates it every year.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 11/09/2023 - 17:26
Aniruddh Dave

MUMBAI : Aniruddh Dave is one of the most loved actors on television.

The actor has been seen in an array to television shows in the likes of Bandhan, Yam Hain Hum, Suryaputra Karn, Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan, Patiala Babes, Lockdown Ki Love Story, Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki among others. 

As the festival of lights, Diwali 2023 is being celebrated in full fervor, Aniruddh spoke about how he celebrates it every year. He shares, “I make sure that I am celebrating and spending time with my family along with eating a meal on Diwali. We are busy most of the days but taking out time atleast during Diwali is something everyone should do.

At times it gets difficult like I am shooting one day prior to Diwali and one day post Diwali as well. There are days when at times you cannot help it, you are travelling. That is the time you look at the diyas of other houses and celebrate it. I have had times like those too. Diwali is all about being together with your family and that is important. How you celebrate it is not.”

He further added, “I remember the time when I was shooting for Bell Bottom with Akshay Kumar and the crew in London and sir said that let’s wrap the shoot and celebrate Diwali with our families by flying down. The remaining shoot was shot in Delhi. So we have had times where we have given time to our families. Sometimes you look down the plane while flying and see the beautiful lights over the city, it is a small celebration in itself!” 

Well said Aniruddh!

