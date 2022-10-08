Exclusive! "Doing comeback on Star Plus, Gujarati role and working with Optimystix for the very first time made me say yes for the role", says Nimisha Vakharia on doing a cameo in Star Plus’ Anandi Baa aur Emily

MUMBAI:The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreigner bahu. Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her, and we get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting.

The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'. The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of 'Anandi Baa', Jazzy Ballerini as the exotic bahu 'Emily', and Mishkat Verma as the male lead, 'Aarav'.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Nimisha Vakharia spoke about the role which is playing in the show, and much more.

Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-nimisha-vakharia-enter-star-plus-show-anandi-baa-aur-emily-220809

Tell us about the role which are you going to play:

Well, I am going to play the role of my older sister of Anandi. It will be shown that we were not on talking terms with each other for a long time due to several misunderstandings but now it can be shown their reunion. Also, Emily would play a pivotal role in the re-build of their relationship.

What made you say yes to this role?

There were many reasons to do this role. I have not done Gujarati characters for a long time and also with StarPlus. So doing a comeback on Star Plus, the Gujarati role and working with Optimystix for the very first time made me say yes to the role. And since the last show, I did the negative character of trying out this role made me say yes to this role too.

Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/interviews/exclusive-while-giving-auditions-i-was-bullied-and-i-was-not-able-say-dialogue-shruti

How did you bag this role?

Fortunately, I did not give any auditions for this role, the production house approached me and I said yes.

Good luck, Nimisha!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com