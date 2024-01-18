Exclusive! Doree: Television actress Gunjan Bhatia to enter in Colors show Doree

The show stars Sudhaa Chandra, Amar Upadhyay, Mahi Bhanushali, and others in leading roles. The show is set against the backdrop of Varanasi and will focus on all kinds of social issues, especially the abandonment of a girl child.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/18/2024 - 08:59
Gunjan Bhatia

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of television. We are back with an exclusive scoop, concerning new entries into a show.

Doree on Colors is much loved for its strong narrative and interesting storytelling. The show Doree airs under the banner of Jay Mehta Production. The show stars Sudhaa Chandra, Amar Upadhyay, Mahi Bhanushali, and others in leading roles. The show is set against the backdrop of Varanasi and will focus on all kinds of social issues, especially the abandonment of a girl child.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that Gunjan Bhatia is to enter in Colors show Doree to spice up the more drama in the show.

Let’s see what twists Gunjan's character will bring into the show.

She was earlier seen in the Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible and LSD's Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan. She is known for her tremendous acting skills.

These days the track of the show is quite interesting and the audience is hooked on to the show.

Are you excited to see Gunjan Bhatia?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

