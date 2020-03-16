EXCLUSIVE: Eijaz Khan and Akshay Anand roped in alongside Banni Chow Home Delivery actress Vaishnavi Macdonald for Zee Originals’ next!

MUMBAI: Vaishnavi Macdonald is a brilliant actress.

(Also Read: "I feel the same emotions for Ashi that I feel for my own daughter," reveals Vaishnavi Macdonald about her bond with Ashi Singh)

She has been seen in a number of projects and is currently also seen in Meet. While we often come across some very fun loving posts of the actress on her social media handle, she also keeps us thoroughly entertained with her stint in television shows.

Her warm personality is a visual delight while she is seen in Meet, she also has made a cameo appearance in the recently launched Banni Chow Home Delivery on star Plus.

Well, along with that, Vaishnavi will also be seen in quite some OTT projects.

We recently reported that Vaishnavi will soon be seen in Madhukosh, which will feature on Amazon prime and will star Kunal Kemmu and Patralekhaa in leading roles. Vaishnavi will be seen in a significant role in the series.

Well, we now have another development on the actress.

While she is seen in the television series and will also be seen in the OTT project, she has bagged yet another digital project.

Vaishnavi will be seen in Zee Original’s next which will also feature Eijaz Khan and Akshay Anand in pivotal roles. The series is a crime drama directed by Chintoo Maheshwari and will be produced by Dr. Madhu Sakksena under the banner of Ganesh Productions. The producer will also be seen acting in the series. Dr. Maddhu Sakksena has done theatre in Indore, Delhi and Mumbai.

Eijaz rose to fame by playing the lead roles in Balaji Telefilms serials Kkavyanjali, and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa. He was seen in Bigg Boss 14 where he fell head over heels in love with actress Pavitra Punia. On the other hand, Akshay has recently been seen in shows such as Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?, Saam Daam Dand Bhed and Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 among a host of other projects and films.

Stay tuned to this space for more information from world of television, digital and the Bollywood industry.