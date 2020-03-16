EXCLUSIVE: Eijaz Khan and Akshay Anand roped in alongside Banni Chow Home Delivery actress Vaishnavi Macdonald for Zee Originals’ next!

Vaishnavi will be seen in Zee Original’s next which will also feature Eijaz Khan and Akshay anand in pivotal roles. The series is a crime drama directed by Chintu Maheshwari and will be produced by Dr. Madhu Sakksena
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 12:38
EXCLUSIVE: Eijaz Khan and Akshay Anand roped in alongside Banni Chow Home Delivery actress Vaishnavi Macdonald for Zee Originals

MUMBAI: Vaishnavi Macdonald is a brilliant actress.

(Also Read: "I feel the same emotions for Ashi that I feel for my own daughter," reveals Vaishnavi Macdonald about her bond with Ashi Singh)

She has been seen in a number of projects and is currently also seen in Meet. While we often come across some very fun loving posts of the actress on her social media handle, she also keeps us thoroughly entertained with her stint in television shows.

Her warm personality is a visual delight while she is seen in Meet, she also has made a cameo appearance in the recently launched Banni Chow Home Delivery on star Plus.

Well, along with that, Vaishnavi will also be seen in quite some OTT projects.

We recently reported that Vaishnavi will soon be seen in Madhukosh, which will feature on Amazon prime and will star Kunal Kemmu and Patralekhaa in leading roles. Vaishnavi will be seen in a significant role in the series.

Well, we now have another development on the actress.

While she is seen in the television series and will also be seen in the OTT project, she has bagged yet another digital project.

Vaishnavi will be seen in Zee Original’s next which will also feature Eijaz Khan and Akshay Anand in pivotal roles. The series is a crime drama directed by Chintoo Maheshwari and will be produced by Dr. Madhu Sakksena under the banner of Ganesh Productions. The producer will also be seen acting in the series. Dr. Maddhu Sakksena has done theatre in Indore, Delhi and Mumbai.

Eijaz rose to fame by playing the lead roles in Balaji Telefilms serials Kkavyanjali, and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa. He was seen in Bigg Boss 14 where he fell head over heels in love with actress Pavitra Punia. On the other hand, Akshay has recently been seen in shows such as Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?, Saam Daam Dand Bhed and Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 among a host of other projects and films.

(Also Read:  "I feel the same emotions for Ashi that I feel for my own daughter," reveals Vaishnavi Macdonald about her bond with Ashi Singh)

Stay tuned to this space for more information from world of television, digital and the Bollywood industry.

Vaishnavi Macdonald projects meet social media television shows Banni Chow Home Delivery debut Star Plus audience cameo role OTT projects Kunal Kemmu Patralekhaa= Madhukosh Eijaz Khan Chintoo Maheshwari Dr. Madhu Sakksena Akshay Anand TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 12:38

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Here's proof that Mithai fame Debattama Saha's energy cannot be matched!
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Mithai is a remake of a Bengali serial of the same title. The show has Debattama Saha and Aashish...
EXCLUSIVE! Chunky Pandey and Govinda to grace the sets of Superstar Singer 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 hit small screens from 23rd April onwards.The show is...
Exclusive! Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Neelu Waghela and Naagin 2 Rajesh Dubey ropes in for Jay Mehta Productions’ next for Dangal TV!
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Kumkum Bhagya: Awww! Ranbir gets possessive about his kid, takes care of Prachi
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
HIGH VOLTAGE DRAMA: Akriti and Gungun have a MAJOR FACE-OFF to prove themselves as Anubhav’s wives in Star Plus’ Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq...
EXCLUSIVE: Eijaz Khan and Akshay Anand roped in alongside Banni Chow Home Delivery actress Vaishnavi Macdonald for Zee Originals’ next!
MUMBAI: Vaishnavi Macdonald is a brilliant actress.(Also Read:...
Recent Stories
Sameer-aryan
Aryan Khan Case: Big update! Sameer Wankhede transferred to DGTS Chennai; more details inside
Latest Video