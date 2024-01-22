Exclusive! Ek Mahanayak: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar actor Kketan Cchavda roped in for Shemaroo Channel’s Tulsi Dham Ke Laddu Gopal

MUMBAI:A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.

Shemaroo has been creating some fantastic shows that have grabbed the viewers' attention and it looks like they have some more exciting things coming up.

Its latest is a show called Tulsi Dham Ke Ladoo Gopal that launched a few months back.

It stars Akshita Mudgal as Tulsi, Het Makwana as Laddoo Gopal, and Dayashankar Pandey as Pundit Radheshyam in the lead roles.

The show is produced by C.L Saini under the banner of C.L.S Entertainment.

Renowned writer of the TV industry, C.L Saini is known for his work in shows like Sinhasan Battisi, Paramavatar Shri Krishna and Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha.

The show will not be purely mythological, but rather tell a story of today's time, focusing on the themes taken from mythology. It will be based in Mathura and Vrindavan.

The show is doing exceptionally well and has made a place in the audience's heart.

As per sources, Ek Mahanayak: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar actor Kketan Cchavda has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role.

Kketan is known for his roles in shows like Ek Mahanayak: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar where he essayed a negative role, Anupama, Vighnaharta Ghanesha, Savdhan India, Crime Petrol etc.

It will be interesting to see with the entry of Kketan, what twists and turns would come in the show.

