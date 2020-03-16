EXCLUSIVE! Eminent actor Rajkumar Kanojia JOINS the cast of Dashami's Saavi Ki Savari on Colors Tv

 Dashami Creations is currently bankrolling shows like Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi, Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar, among others.

 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 17:01
EXCLUSIVE! Eminent actor Rajkumar Kanojia JOINS the cast of Dashami's Saavi Ki Savari on Colors Tv

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Adish Vaidya ROPED in for Dashami Creations next on Colors?

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment. 

Colors tv is gearing up for new shows, and Dashami creations are all set to come with a new show, the title is yet to be revealed, we exclusively updated that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Adish Vaidya is most likely to play the lead in the show. Further details are yet to be disclosed. We have seen Adish in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we can't wait to see him in the upcoming show. Also, Rakshabandhan actor Farman Haider is roped in the show as the lead. Further details are yet to be disclosed. 

We exclusively revealed that Samridhii Shukla has been roped in to play the lead in the show, further details about the character and show are yet to be disclosed. Marathi actress Sharvany Pilae joins the cast in a pivotal role, further details aren't yet unveiled. Later revealed that Yeh Hai Chahatein's Indira Krishnan joins the cast in a pivotal role. Her character is named Vedika in the show. Are you all excited? 

Now the breaking news is that Rajkumar Kanojia who has been an eminent name in the industry joins the show in a pivotal role. Further details are yet to be disclosed. 

Dashami Creations is currently bankrolling shows like Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi, Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar, among others.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Resham Tipnis and Gulfam Khan roped in for Dangal TV's upcoming show Brij Ke Gopal by Dashami Creations

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Dangal TV Dashami Creations Gulfam Khan Resham Tipnis Nath: Zevar Ya Zanjeer Rakshabandhan Crime Alert Shiv Arjun: Ek Ichchadhari Ki Dastan Bahurani Kahaani Ek Raat Ki Phir Laut Aayi Naagin Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 17:01

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Big Scoop! These two Bollywood biggies to be a part of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra 2?
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Exclusive! Rohaniyat actor Shaan Groverr roped in for the upcoming Lionsgate web series
MUMBAI : The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels...
Explosive! Bollywood Bhaijaan SLAPPED a security guard right across the face and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, and it’s not just for his mass...
EXCLUSIVE! Eminent actor Rajkumar Kanojia JOINS the cast of Dashami's Saavi Ki Savari on Colors Tv
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.Also read:...
Much Awaited! Will Suhana Khan appear on Koffee With Karan season 7 to promote The Archies? Scroll down for details
MUMBAI: Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7 is getting exciting with each episode. And now the latest reports say two...
Udaariyaan: EXCLUSIVE! Does Simran's blank calls have a connection from PAST?
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Recent Stories
Big Scoop! These two Bollywood biggies to be a part of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra 2?
Big Scoop! These two Bollywood biggies to be a part of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra 2?
Latest Video