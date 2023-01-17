Exclusive! Erica Fernandes drops a hint about her new project

Erica has been part of many music videos, the last one being with Harshad Chopda and Rohman Shawl, and the audiences loved their chemistry.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 03:30
Exclusive! Erica Fernandes drops a hint about her new project

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes has been the talk of the town for her fashion game and flawless acting skills. The diva loves to experiment with different outfits.

The actress is considered one of the best actresses on television and she has a massive fan following.

Erica has been part of many music videos, the last one being with Harshad Chopda and Rohman Shawl, and the audiences loved their chemistry.

The actress has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to her. They keep showering a lot of love on her.

Also read - Must Read! Erica Fernandes talks about why she would “Friendzone” any guy who comes into her life and breaks silence on the problems with Parth Samthaan

Erica started her career at a very early stage of her life and she was barely 16 when she started to model.

She participated in many pageants and won some titles too! After that, she did many South movies as an actress and has some successful films in her kitty.

Later, she ventured into television with the show 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' and her character Dr. Sonakshi became a household name.

Post that, she also essayed the famous role of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She was last seen in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3, where she reprised her role of Dr. Sonakshi Bose.

These days the actress is busy doing photo shoots and music videos and the fans are super excited to see her.

Recently, in an interview, Erica spoke about her work life. Shaheer and she were together for the launch of their new project where Erica revealed some major things.

Erica was asked about if she upto something new and whether her fans will get to see her soon again on television. To this, she replied by revealing that there is surely an upcoming project where the fans will get to see her. However, she also revealed that it won’t be a daily soap project.

Also read - Pathetic! Sanaya Irani REVEALS she got a lot of mean comments about her appearance; says 'People looked at me and said white cockroach or lizard'

Are you curious to know what Erica's new project is?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Erica Fernandes Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Shaheer Sheikh Sony TV Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Parth Samthaan Star Plus Ekta Kapoor TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 03:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Abdu Rozik reveals that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has a black heart, and Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot are the masterminds of the game
MUMBAI: Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he was considered one of...
Exclusive! Erica Fernandes drops a hint about her new project
MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes has been the talk of the town for her fashion game and flawless acting skills. The diva loves...
Budget vs Box office collection: Before Pathaan releases, here is an analysis of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback as a lead with Pathaan which is slated to release on 25th...
Here are some tips to achieve a minimal makeup look 
MUMBAI: The key to achieving a minimal makeup look is to focus on enhancing your natural features rather than hiding...
Handsome! Check out these dapper looks of Vijay Varma
MUMBAI: Vijay Varma is an actor who works predominantly in Hindi cinema. Varma rose to prominence with his role in Pink...
Recent Stories
Budget vs Box office collection: Before Pathaan releases, here is an analysis of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero
Budget vs Box office collection: Before Pathaan releases, here is an analysis of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Abdu Rozik reveals that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has a black heart, and Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot a
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Abdu Rozik reveals that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has a black heart, and Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot are the masterminds of the game
Exclusive! Erica Fernandes reveals the secret about what she is upto in Dubai
Exclusive! Erica Fernandes reveals the secret about what she is upto in Dubai
Veer Ki Ardas Veera not coming back for a season 2, Imposters faked Producer Yash Pattnaik's identity to create fake rumors!
Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera not coming back for a season 2, imposters faked Producer Yash Patnaik's identity to create fake rumours!
Exclusive! Shruti Sharma roped in for Colors TV’s Junooniyat
Exclusive! Shruti Sharma roped in for Colors TV’s Junooniyat
Poll: Exclusive! Are viewers more excited to watch Ishq Mein Ghayal or Junooniyat? Results Inside!
Poll: Exclusive! Are viewers more excited to watch Ishq Mein Ghayal or Junooniyatt? Results Inside!
Check out the per day salary of the new cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein
Check out the salary earned per day by the new cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein