Exclusive! Erica Fernandes reveals the secret about what she is upto in Dubai

Erica has been part of many music videos, the last one being with Harshad Chopda and Rohman Shawl, and the audiences loved their chemistry.
MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes has been the talk of the town for her fashion game and flawless acting skills. The diva loves to experiment with different outfits.

The actress is considered one of the best actresses on television and she has a massive fan following.

The actress has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to her. They keep showering a lot of love on her.

Erica started her career at a very early stage of her life and she was barely 16 when she started to model.

She participated in many pageants and won some titles too! After that, she did many South movies as an actress and has some successful films in her kitty.

And then she ventured into television with the show 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' and her character Dr Sonakshi became a household name.

Post that, she also essayed the famous role of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She was last seen in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3, where she reprised her role of Dr Sonakshi Bose.

These days the actress is busy doing photo shoots and music videos and the fans are super excited to see her.

Recently, in an interview Erica spoke about her work life. Erica and Shaheer were together for the launch of their new project where Erica revealed some major things.

Erica revealed that she is not just working in Mumbai but is working in Dubai as well and has some plans and projects there too.

It will be interesting to see Erica making her mark in a foreign country.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 22:19

