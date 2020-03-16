EXCLUSIVE! Erica Fernandes on working in South Industry: It didn't work out for me there as it didn't give me that kind of growth or fame as an actor

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one such actress who needs no introduction.

The actress has been a part of the television industry for several years now.

Erica became a household name with her debut show itself.

She is popularly known for her role in Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi where she portrayed the character of Dr Sonakshi Bose.

Fans still remember her and her on-screen jodi with Shaheer Sheikh became a huge hit.

The show had successful seasons 1 and 2.

The makers came up with the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 last year.

Erica has always shown her fun side during her interviews.

TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to interview Erica who spoke about a lot of things.

ALSO READ: WOW! Check out the actual equation between Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh

Speaking about working in the South industry and how it didn't work out for her, Erica said, "The journey was unreal.I don't come from an acting background. I have movies down South and seen how it didn't work out for me there. It didn't give me that kind of growth or fame as an actor. It would have worked for someone else. I was very young and also, I had a lot of problems gaining weight."

She further added, "Here when I moved to TV and luckily, it was destined to happen that my first project did very well. The response was amazing. What was even better is that when I did my second show, it also worked well. I had even more people loving and appreciating me. It really worked for me in a good way."

Well said, Erica!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Congratulations! Erica Fernandes is GRATEFUL as she hits 4 million Instagram followers