EXCLUSIVE! Erica Fernandes on working in South Industry: It didn't work out for me there as it didn't give me that kind of growth or fame as an actor

Erica Fernandes is popularly known for her role in Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi where she portrayed the character of Dr Sonakshi Bose.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 17:55
EXCLUSIVE! Erica Fernandes on working in South Industry: It didn't work out for me there as it didn't give me that kind of growt

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one such actress who needs no introduction. 

The actress has been a part of the television industry for several years now. 

Erica became a household name with her debut show itself. 

She is popularly known for her role in Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi where she portrayed the character of Dr Sonakshi Bose. 

Fans still remember her and her on-screen jodi with Shaheer Sheikh became a huge hit. 

The show had successful seasons 1 and 2. 

The makers came up with the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 last year. 

Erica has always shown her fun side during her interviews. 

TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to interview Erica who spoke about a lot of things. 

ALSO READ: WOW! Check out the actual equation between Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh

Speaking about working in the South industry and how it didn't work out for her, Erica said, "The journey was unreal.I don't come from an acting background. I have movies down South and seen how it didn't work out for me there. It didn't give me that kind of growth or fame as an actor. It would have worked for someone else. I was very young and also, I had a lot of problems gaining weight."

She further added, "Here when I moved to TV and luckily, it was destined to happen that my first project did very well. The response was amazing. What was even better is that when I did my second show, it also worked well. I had even more people loving and appreciating me. It really worked for me in a good way."

Well said, Erica! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Congratulations! Erica Fernandes is GRATEFUL as she hits 4 million Instagram followers

Erica Fernandes Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 23 Shaheer Sheikh Sony TV Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 Parth Samthaan Shaheera Parica Star Plus Ekta Kapoor TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 17:55

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sasural Simar Ka 2: Wow! Aarav gets a big surprise, Simar comes to the party
MUMBAI: One of the most popular shows, Sasural Simar Ka 2’s gripping tale has kept the audiences hooked to their...
WOW! Shraddha Arya has a beautiful collection of Anarkali outfits, Deet inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
BREAKING! Yeh Rishta's AbhiRa and Imlie's Aryalie to be the first guests of StarPlus' new show Star Parivaar Har Ravivaar
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.Also read: ...
Spy Bahu: OMG! Yohan announces their reception, Sejal to get a huge surprise
MUMBAI: Colors TVs' popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Kapil Sharma and other B – Town celebs to host Mika Singh’s Bachelor party!
MUMBAI: Mika Singh is finally ready to settle down and find his match on the upcoming Star Bharat show ‘Swayamvar –...
Shocking! “She is a big girl now, please leave her hand” Netizens comments on the latest picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on holding her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s hand
MUMBAI: Recently we have seen actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan setting the social media on fire with her amazing dressing...
Recent Stories
Shocking! “She is a big girl now, please leave her hand” Netizens comments on the latest picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on ho
Shocking! “She is a big girl now, please leave her hand” Netizens comments on the latest picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on holding her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s hand
Latest Video