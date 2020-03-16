EXCLUSIVE! Esha Kansara opens up on her comeback as Misri Pandey in Sony SAB's Maddam Sir, shares she misses shooting with Gulki Joshi and is waiting for her return

MUMBAI: Esha Kansara's diehard fans can't keep calm ever since she has made a re-entry in Sony SAB's popular cop-drama Maddam Sir.

The pretty actress played the role of a corrupt officer Misri Pandey who had entered the Mahila Police Thana and made everyone's life a living hell.

We all know that Esha's character was a grey one and the viewers were in love with her role.

Once again, Esha has nailed her character Misri in the show and we all are loving it.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Esha who opened up on her character and much more.

You are back as Misri Pandey in Maddam Sir, how is the feeling of reliving this popular character once again?

Misri Pandey is one character in my life that has got instant love. When I was introduced to this character, I did not expect that this character would be full of flavours. I always imagined Misri in a negative character in a very cliched way. But when I started performing it and my co-stars supported me moulding this character, we found out that this is a pretty good grey character. She is not completely negative. Misri Pandey is good to be relieved and I wanted to come back to this. This is one character which gives me a break from all my other characters that I have played.

What new can the viewers expect from Misri Pandey's character this time?

The newest thing about Misri Pandey is that she is the S.H.O. She has always been very easy going about her nepotism ways. She has always been very open about it. Misri will be having more power now and people did not expect her to come back but now, she is back. Double power means double dhamaka from Misri's side.

Misri made an entry and Haseena Malik aka Gulki is not there this time. Are you missing the shooting with Gulki?

Of course, yes! The fun part is when I am here and she is not there, when Haseena will come back, it is going to be a big entertainment. I am very curious about Haseena's whereabouts and want to know where she is. I am really excited to see her back in Misri's life. I want to see what will happen when Haseena and Misri come face to face.

