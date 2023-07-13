EXCLUSIVE! Eshaan Khan to enter DD's show Swaraj

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

Doordarshan is currently airing the show titled Swaraj which is produced by Contiloe Entertainment and the Government of India.

We have previously reported about many being a part of this popular show.

And now, the latest name added to the star cast is actor Ehsaan Khan.

Nothing much is known about Ehsaan's character yet.

He is the younger brother of actor and social media influencer Arishfa Khan.

