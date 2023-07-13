EXCLUSIVE! Eshaan Khan to enter DD's show Swaraj

Ehsaan Khan is all set to join the star cast of DD's popular show Swaraj.
Eshaan Khan

Doordarshan is currently airing the show titled Swaraj which is produced by Contiloe Entertainment and the Government of India.

We have previously reported about many being a part of this popular show. 

And now, the latest name added to the star cast is actor Ehsaan Khan.

Nothing much is known about Ehsaan's character yet. 

He is the younger brother of actor and social media influencer Arishfa Khan.  

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding this development.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: BREAKING NEWS: Aamir Rafiq bags Contiloe's next titled Swaraj!

Akash Talwar Bezaad Khan Sanjay Swaraj Swaraj DD Doordarshan Peeyush Suhaney Janet's Casting Hub Harjot Singh Ehsaan Khan Arishfa Khan
