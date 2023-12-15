Exclusive! Even though my character is chained to a wheelchair unfortunately, he gives a lot of mental support and guidance to his family members: Yatik Karyekar on shooting for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is one of the most loved shows on television. The show features Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the leading roles and along with him, Yatik Karyekar too plays a significant role in the show.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Yatin got candid and shared details about his experience shooting for the show and his relationship with his co-actors.

Yatin said, “Everybody is extremely disciplined on the sets and down to earth. All the actors are very helpful and generous and if one wants to see how well we bond, I suggest they should come and have lunch with us someday.”

Shedding some light on his equation with Mohit and Sayli, Yatin shared, “Mohit and Sayli both are extremely disciplined and focused. They know when and which action has to be brought out in conjunction with the writer, director, the creative EP – Chandrika and ofcourse, producer of our show Rajan Shahi who is extremely creatively involved in the show. Mohit and Sayli are energetic and full of vigor. They are also very generous with the screen time. They have a keen eye for details which makes shooting all the more interesting.”

Talking about what he likes most about his character, Yatin expressed, “He loves all of his family members and even though he is chained to a wheelchair unfortunately, he gives a lot of mental support to his family members. He guides and disciplines all his children and even though he gets angry as two of his children are against him, overall he is a loving person.”

