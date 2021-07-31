EXCLUSIVE! Everything has changed from the 90s to now, especially the writing process and technology has gone way ahead; I prefer doing television over OTT: Mehul Nisar aka Bhavesh of Anupama

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved and successful TV serials and it always tops the TRP charts.

Mehul is one of the most successful actors of television and he has been there for more than two decades and has acted in more than 25 television shows and has appeared in more than 100 television commercials.

He started his career with the TV series Hip Hip Hurray in 1998, and has acted in many more television shows since then.

He has had a long association with Rajshri Films, working with them on Pyar Ke Do Naam... Ek Radha ek Shyam, Woh Rehne Wali Mehalo Ki and Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli.

Currently, he is seen in the serial Anupama where he essays the role of Bhavesh ( Anupama’s brother).

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about the differences he sees between the shooting process of the 90s and today.

To which the actor said that there is a lot of difference in the shooting style, ‘those days we used to shoot for weekly episodes, and these days the number of weekly episodes has increased and we shoot for 24 episodes in a month.’

It’s a tough job for the writers to write the story for six days in a stretch and that’s what changed from the 90s to now, the entire writing pattern has changed as the years pass the audiences keep evolving.

( ALSO READ : Post Friends Reunion, there should be a Hip Hip Hurray Reunion too: Anupamaa actors Mehul Nisar and Rushad Rana )

He further said that even technology has gone way ahead, those days he had to go to the dubbing studio to dub for his shots; these days he can just sit at home, the clip is sent to him and dubs it on his phone and sends it.

Mehul said that there is a vacuum that has been created between the editor and the shots that have been shot, as everything has to be completed so quick to keep the episodes running on a daily basis.

In the end, he also said that he would love to continue on television and prefers to work in this medium as the shooting happens on daily basis and an actor is paid continuously imagine a show running for two-three years you are paid every day whereas on OTT one series is over and your project is over.

Television has continuity and whatever he has achieved in life is because of this platform and he has survived here for two decades.

For more updates from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Mehul Nisar on his character Bhavesh in Anupamaa: Viewers can expect an interesting track in future )