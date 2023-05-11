EXCLUSIVE! Faiz Baloch opens up on taking up Temptation Island, says he is very nervous about his participation, reveals how his best friend Faisal Shaikh helped him for the show and much more

Faiz Baloch opened up on his excitement for the show and revealed he is also very nervous, he also spoke about staying away from the family for a very long time and much more.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Sun, 11/05/2023 - 04:30
Faiz Baloch

MUMBAI : The much-awaited reality show Temptation Island is on air from 3rd November onwards. 

Mouni Roy and Karan Kundrra are hosting the show which is the cherry on the cake. 

The show has many known and unknown faces who are going to compete against each other.

Faiz Baloch has entered the show as a single who will be looking for his ladylove. 

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Faiz opened up on his participation and much more. 

How excited are you for Temptation Island?

I am very excited because this is going to be a very different experience for me. Also, this is my debut in a show. I have never done a reality show. It is going to be fun. I am a bit nervous as well. But it's okay, I'll handle it. 

What were your thoughts before saying yes to the show?

I have recently gone through a breakup. So, maybe the viewers would be happy to see me finding love again. I am hoping to make new connections. And if I get my perfect girl, I won't leave her. 

How prepared are you to step out of your comfort zone and perform tasks?

I will give my heart and soul for the tasks. I won't step back. I will give full efforts or even more to win the task. 

Are you okay revealing the real side of yours?

Yes, that could be the thing and some of my secrets might also get revealed. I will have to play smart and give my best. 

Are you nervous about the show?

Yes, I am very nervous as I won't be having my cell phone with me. It has never happened that I have stayed away from my family for so many days, especially my mother. It is going to be difficult. 

Has your bestie Faisal Shaikh given you any tips?

He explains all this on a daily basis. He has helped me a lot. I had sent him a script and he enhanced it and gave it to me. He has helped me like a real brother and I consider him as my elder brother. 

Produced by Deepak Dhar under Banijay Asia, the Indian version of Temptation Island is filmed in Alibaug, Maharashtra. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

