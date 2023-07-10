Exclusive! Faltu fame Saloni Sandhu roped in for Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the generation leap

Saloni Sandhu who has earlier been a part of shows like Sindoor Ki Keemat 2 and Faltu is all set to join the cast of Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the generation leap.
Saloni

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. 

We all know that Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and long-running shows on small screens. 

The show has been working wonders for more than a decade.

Yeh Rishta has witnessed several leaps over the years. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Shubh Shagun fame actor Shezada Dhami is the new male lead post the leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain

Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Pranali Rathod and many others were a part of generation leaps one after the other. 

And now, the show is gearing up for another generation leap. 

It will be the fourth generation leap which will soon be introduced in the show. 

TellyChakkar had exclusively broken the news of Samridhii Shukla and Shezada Dhami playing the lead roles. 

Actors like Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat and many more are also going to be a part of the show. 

Several well-known faces of the television industry are approached to play pivotal roles. 

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that popular film and TV actress Saloni Sandhu is roped in for the show.

Nothing much is known about her character yet. 

Saloni is known for her roles in shows like Faltu, Sindoor Ki Keemat 2 and many more. 

How excited are you to see Saloni in the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Jealous! Muskaan angry at Kairav supporting Sandhya’s entry into Goenka house


 

Shezada Dhami Samridhii Shukla Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hina Khan Karan Mehra Harshad Chopda Shivangi Joshi Mohsin Khan Pranali Rathod Gaurav Sharma Siddharth Vasudev pratiksha honmukhe Sikandar Kharbanda Saloni Sandhu
About Author

