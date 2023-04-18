Exclusive! Faltu’s Akash Ahuja and Niahrika Chouskey have THIS to say about the show's story, marriage in real life, and Faltu being in the Top 5! Details Inside!

MUMBAI:Star Plus’s show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja.Faltu, as a serial, is doing great according to the ratings and the viewers love Niharika and Aakash’s performance as the leads in the show.

Fans love the chemistry between Ayaan and Faltu. On the show, we finally see that Ayaan and Faltu have gotten married again, and this time Ayaan is taking a stand for Faltu.

TellyChakkar caught up with the actor's Akasha and Niharika to talk about the upcoming sequence and their personal views on marriage.

When asked about the track in the show and the fan's reaction to their jodi, Akash said, “ This time around, they have gotten married in front of everyone and Ayaan is conscious and aware and he has done this in front of everyone, not caring about people, if the family accepts it's fine, if they don’t it's fine”, he further spoke about the fan reaction and said, “fingers crossed at all time, the kind of love fans are showing is overwhelming and this is a very well-written sequence that we also had a lot of fun doing”.

When asked about what are their views on marriage, Akash said, “ I think marriage is a very spiritual kind of bond and it should be treated that way and taken seriously and with dedication”.

Niharika added, “ I have no experience of getting married, whatever is happening is happening on the show only”.

The two then burst out in laughter and also shared some fun banter. We also caught up with them to talk about the show being in the Top 5 and asked them if they ever feel any Trp pressure to which they said that the TRP does not increase or decrease because of any one person, its the whole product and especially the story and if the people like the story that is in the top is like the cherry on top.

