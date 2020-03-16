Exclusive! Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan to take a leap; many twists and turns expected in the new storyline

MUMBAI: Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan which launched on Colors a few months ago is doing pretty well, and the show stars Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh in lead roles.

The show is based on the lines of the movie Darr, though not completely only the concept has been taken from the movie.

The show is produced by Gul Khan under the banner of 4 Lions Production.

Reports were doing the rounds that the show will be going off-air and the fans were disappointed to know that the show will be going off-air but then luckily the show was streaming on the OTT platform and the fans were happy that the show didn’t go off air.

The show had hit a milestone where it has entered the Top 5 shows across the channel digitally and is the second most-viewed show on the digital platform Voot.

(ALSO READ: WHAT! Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan’s Paakhi is planning to do something that will ruin Agasthaya's life)

TellyChakkar had always been at the forefront of bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, the show is going to take a leap and the story is going to get very interesting.

The audience loves the pair of Reem and Zain and the chemistry the two share is loved by the fans.

They are considered one of the iconic couples on screen and the two share a great bond off-screen also.

Are you excited about the leap in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: WHAT! Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan’s Paakhi is planning to do something that will ruin Agasthaya's life)