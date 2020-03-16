EXCLUSIVE! Fateh decides to go and live with Tejo rather than Virks in Colors' Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns.

Jasmine instigates Tejo that Fateh has got hurt in the match and she rushes to save him while they are all playing, when the referee stops her, she bites him and runs towards the football field, she pushes the guy who hit Fateh. Jasmine carves a plan to call the media for the match as she wants all of them to know that Tejo is not in the right state, her instigation plan works and all the journalists march towards that match and begin to question Tejo, to stop them from further embarrassment Fateh intervenes and takes her away. He stops the media from taking pictures of her. Jasmine succeeds in her first plan, but she has yet another plan to send her back to the mental asylum as she doesn't want her to come back to Fateh's life anymore.

After the major scene on the ground, we see that Taiji also takes Jasmine's side and agrees that Tejo should not be taken out but kept at home. She later joins hands with Jasmine and tells her that she would do anything to help her get Fateh, will their plan get succeeded?

In the upcoming episode, Gurpreet decides to ask Fateh to stay away from Tejo but Fateh takes a stand for her and reveals that he will only stay with Tejo and become like her till she doesn't get cured. What will happen now?

