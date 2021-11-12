EXCLUSIVE! "Fights between Dev and Rishita are normal' Pandya Store's Simran Budharup has to share THIS about the current track in the show

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples, Dev and Rishita's love story is quite an interesting one with fights and lots of romance.

We got in touch with the beauteous Rishita aka Simran Budharup to know more about the current track, her bond and more. Check out what she had to share.

The current track is already seeing a rift between Rishita and Dev, how has it been portraying that?

Rishita's Kamini bua has tried a best to create a major fight between the duo. There is no such major change while performing the scenes as you know, Dev and Rishita are always fighting. But yes, the upcoming track will see a massive fight between the two that may take a major turn. To know more about it, I think you should watch the show.

How similar do you think you are with the character?

Rishita is exactly like me, she was rude earlier that I am not but all her personality traits are exactly like me. She is strong headed, outspoken, her heart and words are insync. She is the one character in the show talks practical things, she logically thinks. When Dhara's pregnancy happened she was the one who revealed that 'Agar baccha nahi ho raha hai toh mandir jaane ke jagah fertility center jana chahiye'. She does have a fun part to it just as Simran is, so yes I am living the character at the fullest.

To know more about Simran, what are her hobbies?

I have kept my legs in all the boats around, I love dancing and singing and I also love painting. I do all of these things religiously as I am immensely in love with creativity, I am into everything, I love to play outdoor as well as indoor sports equally so yes I don't have one hobby, I love to do everything.

Well, Rishita aka Simran is indeed superlatively talented and her hobbies are one of those interesting talents.

