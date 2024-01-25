Exclusive: Fire catches on the set of SonySAB’s Dhruv Tara!

MUMBAI: Sony SAB has an array of interesting shows on its channel.

One of the shows which has consistently maintained the interest of the audience is Dhruv Tara, a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras. Tara, a princess from the 17th century, travels through time and arrives in the present day, where she meets Dhruv. (Also Read: Dhruv Tara: Deceased! Tara dies after falling from a cliff)

The show features Riya Sharma and Ishaan Dhawan in the title roles.

Well, according to the latest information coming to our news desk, there has been a fire on the sets of the show.

Sources from the set inform us that the fire sparked in the backyard of the set where there was some hay and dried grass. Apparently, a worker threw a match innocently which sparked the fire but an extinguisher was brought immediately to settle it.

It might also be speculated that the fire was caught due to a short circuit.

Whatever is the reason, the situation is under control and there are no losses or damages that have occurred. (Also Read: Dhruv Tara: OMG! Tara to be hanged as punishment)

