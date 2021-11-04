EXCLUSIVE! From first Diwali to a sewing Ritual check out how Vidrohi's Radhamani aka Sulagna Panigrahi and Imlie's Ritu Sheth will celebrate DIWALI

MUMBAI: Diwali is almost here. The festival of lights is all about cleaning and decorating our house and having a good time with the family. Like us, even our favourite celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to have a good time on Diwali.

Also read: SURPRISING! GHKKPM fame Ayesha Singh aka Sai looks UNRECOGNISABLE in her glamorous THROWBACK avatar

Check out what your favourite celebs from Star Parivaar have to share:

How do you plan to celebrate Diwali this year?

Sulagna: This year my mother is visiting so we are very happy as it is my first Diwali after marriage. To clean each and every corner of the house, throw away the old things and we shall soon begin to decorate our home. I love to feed delicious food to my friends so that's how we will spend Diwali this year.

Ritu Sheth: Diwali for me is my favourite festival, it's the best time of the year for me. I love the festivities, decorations and my family time. This year also it will be the same, I have already decorated my house. There is lots of Rangoli, lots of diyas. I plan to do Puja in my house like always. Since I was a child, me and my sister we always go to our mum's house and do puja there, we all come together and there is cards, mithai, delicacies and all so yes Diwali has always been a family thing.

Any fond memory from your childhood about the festival?

Sulagna: For mg at all the decorations and seeing the city used to turn to gleam, it gives a lot of positive vibes and energy. I absolutely love the festival, the feeling of decorating the house and the whole celebration vibe is so amazing. In childhood, we used to burst crackers but not anymore. There were these interesting crackers that we used to burst, there used to be this snake bomb that made an annoying sound when burst, then there were these long thread-like phuljharis, Anar, Chakri all these patakhas were the fondest memories from my childhood celebrations.

Ritu Sheth: My mother used to stitch clothes for us every year, we would have a new Ghaghra or salwar kameez, memories with that where my mother is sitting at the sewing machine and showing me colours and deciding how do we make the new attire and her making besan ka laddoo, the fragrance of the laddoos is the fondest memory up until now.

In fact, after my daughter was born, she is ten years old now, my mother has stitched a Diwali outfit for her. Every year she has a new Ghaghra Choli which my mother makes so lovingly for her.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar