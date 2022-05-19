EXCLUSIVE! Garima Dixit roped in for Dangal TV's Shubh Shagun

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television.

Dangal TV has launched another show today which is titled Shubh Shagun.

The show stars Krishna Mukherjee and Shehzadaa Dhami in the lead roles.

Well, a lot of well-known actors are a part of the show.

And no, we have an exclusive update that actress Garima Dixit has joined the show's cast.

The actress will be paired opposite Mohit Joshi in the show.

Shubh Shagun also stars Vandana Vithlani, Chetan Hansraj, Smita Dongre, Kajal Chauhan, Kajol Srivastava, and Abhitesh Dwivedi among others in pivotal roles.

Smita Thackeray will produce the show.

Krishna was last seen in the Naagin crossover Kuch Toh Hai and before that, she did Ekta Kapoor's hit drama series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Meanwhile, Shehzadaa was seen in Colors' popular show Choti Saardaarrni.

The makers have roped in some well-known actors who are all set to team up for this lovely show.

The viewers are looking forward to the show's journey.

