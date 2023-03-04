Exclusive! Garry Gill is giving newcomers a chance to become leads in top shows, and talks about his reason for investing in newcomers, “Newcomers and fresh faces, don’t always get the guidance they need or deserve”!

MUMBAI:Casting directors and coordinators are essential to developing new talent and identifying the right actor for a part. But in an industry where fame and roles are so important, newcomers can often get lost or not get the chance they deserve because of not knowing enough about the industry.

The everyday new actor arrives in the industry with the hope of making it big, but they can often be met with disappointment casting directors have a choice of giving these newcomers a chance. One such person is Garry Gill.

Garry Gill is the founder of the Garry Casting Company has been known to launch new faces and give them a chance to fulfill their dreams. He has been going above and beyond, and while new actors ,might get a chance to be a part of the show, very few get a chance to lead the show, Garry is one person who has made it possible to give new comers an opportunity to reach for the stars.

2023, looks great for the founder, in this year alone, actors from his rosters like Aditi Sanwal in Baalveer 3, and Aastha Sharma in Piya Abhimani as the leads for their shows, respectively. While also giving Khusboo Rajendra of Baazi Ishq Ki a chance to get started in the industry, which has led to doing a lead role in the show.

In a previous conversation with TellyChakkar, Garry had spoken about giving chances to newcomers and said, “ There are many reasons why we give a chance to newcomers, first being that newcomers and fresh faces, don’t always get the guidance they need or deserve. Plus, there is a different kind of happiness, in finding these new faces, because it is easier to bet on a fast horse or salute a rising sun and I believe that it is important to help these kids in the beginning when they need the help, when not a lot of people know them and standing by them feels right and to then see kids become the stars that people know and love, brings in its own kind of adrenaline. We cast experienced actors as well, but we mostly get the requirement of bringing in fresh faces.”



Garry Casting Company is also leading the charts and has started its 2023 with a bang. So far they are responsible for casting Neha Rana in Junooniyatt, and Sonal Khilwani as Bindya leads, and in the supporting cast they have been responsible for casting Azhar Malik and Aryan Shah in Faltu, Drishti Thakur in Faltu, Sanjana Solanki and Dhriti Bhatt in Chana Mereya, Rishab Jaiswal in Anupama, Chaitnya Vyas in Imlie and Mann Sundar, Riya Gupta in Imlie 2 and Mann Sundar.



