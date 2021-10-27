EXCLUSIVE! Gashmeer Mahajani plans to QUIT Star Plus' Imlie for this REASON?

MUMBAI: Starplus’ Imlie has turned a major hit amongst its fans with its love triangle and spellbinding twists. The show has Gashmeer Mahajan, Sumbul Touqeer and Mayuri Deshmukh in the leads as Aditya, Imlie and Malini respectively. Imlie has been grabbing a seat in the top 3 shows when it comes to TRP ratings and viewership.

Also read: Yay: Pranav to be EXPOSED and ARRESTED in Star Plus’ Imlie!

Gashmeer debuted in Hindi Television with Imlie, the actor has turned a household name with his character Aditya Tripathi and the onscreen chemistry with Sumbul Touqueer as Imlie. Apart from TV, Gashmeer is a massive name in both Marathi and OTT industries. He was avidly adored for his stint in Shrikant Basheer. Now, the exclusive update, it is speculated that Gashmeer shall leave the running show Imlie for a major reason. The reason as speculated is that he has been quite inclined towards picking a finite series.

Currently, in the show, Pranav will not bother about Rupali and her feeling and will in fact threaten her to give him the evidence or he will beat her up. He will be about to slap Rupali but Imlie will just come on time and stop him from doing so. Later Imlie will showcase her dabang avatar and start hitting Pranav left and right.

Apparently, police will come on time and arrest Pranav before he can escape.

Produced by Four Lions Films, the story is given by Ved Raj, Vera Raina and Aakriti Atreja and directed by Atif Khan.

Also read: Imlie: BIG TWIST! Aparna's surprise, accepts Imlie as BAHU

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar