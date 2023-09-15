Exclusive! Gaurav Kapoor, Abhishek Upamanyu, Surabhi - Samriddhi Mehra approached to host the upcoming season of ‘Dance+’?

TellyChakkar recently reported about the theme and on-air date of ‘Dance+’. We now bring to you the names that have been approached to host the show. Read on to know more…
Gaurav Kapoor

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to updating its readers on the latest happenings of the television industry.

We recently reported about Dance+ coming with a new season.

Also Read: Remo D'Souza says new season of 'Dance +' will showcase 'future of dance'

TellyChakkar reported that the theme of the season is ‘Tomorrow Is Today’ and the vision of this year will focus on interactivity; innovative performances and a strong focus on storytelling. Participants have to push the boundaries of the art form and captivate the masses with acts that are relevant and futuristic.

We also reported that the show will go on-air from December 16. It will be a bi-weekly show which will air from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm and will run for 12 weeks.

Also Read: Exclusive! Punit Pathak opens up about Raghav and Shehnaaz's relationship and talks about the upcoming season of Dance Plus

Well, now we bring to you the latest update about the host of the show.

According to credible sources, Gaurav Kapoor, Abhishek Upamanyu and, Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra have been approached to host Dance+.  

Gaurav is a popular stand-up comedian who has also been a radio host for radio mirchi, amassing a huge fan following on social media. Abhishek on the other hand has gained significant attention with his performances on popular Indian stand-up comedy platforms such as 'Comicstaan' and 'The Rising Stars of Comedy’.

As for Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra, they have starred in popular shows like Ashok Samrat, Aladdin, Naaginn, Hero, The Kapil Sharma Show and College Romance as actors. Along with that, they have collaborated on several dance related content and videos together.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for latest updates from the world of television, Bollywood and the digital mediums. 

ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Comments

Add new comment

