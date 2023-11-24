Exclusive: Gaurav Khanna celebrates his 7th marriage anniversary with wife Akanksha; says ‘Seems like we got married yesterday, time flies!’

Gaurav celebrates his anniversary today and on this special occasion, he took to his social media handle to share pictures of his wife, Akanksha and himself. He shared beautiful romantic pictures with a caption that read ‘Us’.
Gaurav Khanna

MUMBAI : Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna needs no introduction.

He is known for his portrayal of Anuj Kapadia in the Star Plus show and he has managed to captivate the hearts of the audience with his expressions and performance in the show. His chemistry with co-actor Rupali Ganguly is also much loved on the show and the audience ship them together as #MaAn. He has a massive fan following and is often trending on social media platforms. 

Gaurav has also been seen in popular TV shows such as Jeevan Saathi and Tere Bin.

Take a look:

As Gaurav celebrates his seven years of togetherness with Akanksha, TellyChakkar contacted Gaurav to know more about how he plans to celebrate this special day. Gaurav said, “I am shooting as we have a seven day a week schedule but whenever I get my next leave we will plan a whole day out. It has been seven years and time flies. It just seems like yesterday that we got married but I guess that happens when you have a partner who has the same ideologies and dreams like you.”

TellyChakkar wishes Gaurav and Akanksha a happy and blessed anniversary and a lifetime of cheerful moments! 

