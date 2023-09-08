EXCLUSIVE! Gaurav Khanna reveals what he does to get into the skin of his character Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, shares where he met co-star Rupali Ganguly for the first time and much more

Gaurav Khanna opens up on playing the popular character of Anuj Kapadia in Star Plus' hit drama series Anupamaa.
Gaurav Khanna

MUMBAI: Gaurav Khanna is ruling several hearts with his rock-solid performance as Anuj Kapadia in Star Plus' hit drama series Anupamaa. 

The actor entered the show two years back in a pivotal role and ever since then, he has been doing an amazing job with his character. 

Anupama and Anuj have become a popular jodi and fans fondly refer to them as MaAn. 

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's off-screen camaraderie has definitely been reflected in their on-screen performance. 

As the show recently clocked 1000 episodes, TellyChakkar got an exclusive opportunity to interact with his hit on-screen jodi.

When asked how much he is involved in his on-screen character in real life, Gaurav said, ''I won't say I am too involved but whenever the director says action, I forget everything. I forget whatever happens in my personal life, my thought process and everything. I feel this is the duty of every actor. An actor should completely be in the character once the camera starts rolling. I don't have any acting process. I only think about my character and perform. That is my only mantra. I feel like I got a chance to perform such a great role. There are so many actors who are waiting to get something like this. I am very humbled. I am not bragging about this. If some other actor was also roped in for the role, he would have performed even better than me. But I am trying to do my best. I just feel that if I go wrong somewhere and if viewers don't like a particular scene, take it with a pinch of salt and forget it. I will do it better.''

Recalling his first meeting with Rupali, Gaurav said, ''We met for the first time for the look test.''

Furthermore, Rupali went on to narrate the story of her first meeting with Gaurav!

About Author

