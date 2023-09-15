EXCLUSIVE! Gaurav Khanna reveals why Ganesh Chaturthi is very special to him and it has a beautiful connection with his show Anupamaa

MUMBAI: The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi kickstarted with a bang yesterday.

Various parts of India celebrate this festival with much fanfare.

Mumbai is known for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi like no one.

Every nook and corner is lit up as everyone welcomes Lord Ganesha with so much happiness.

From the commoners to the celebrities, everyone celebrates this festival by bringing Lord Ganesha to their homes.

Popular TV actor Gaurav Khanna was seen enjoying this holy festival on the sets of Anupamaa along with his wife Akanksha Chamola.

What makes Ganesh Chaturthi so special for you?

The entire world knows the importance of Ganesh Chaturthi in a city like Mumbai. It is very special for us as well. For me, it's even more special as I know that my track was introduced in the show just a few days before Ganesh Chaturthi. If we have God's blessings on us then we will celebrate this festival every year on the sets of Anupamaa.

Which is your favorite Aarti of Lord Ganesha?

I believe that when you are in that vibe, there is a different energy altogether. It takes you to another element. I haven’t thought much about that. Whenever I see puja being conducted, I go there, close my eyes and trust God and his instincts.

What message would you like to give to fans?

I just want my fans to shower all the love upon us and our show. Even though you guys have not met us but still shower us with so much love. I would like to thank everyone. Any good or bad comments are welcome and we will try to improve.

