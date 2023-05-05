Exclusive! Gautam Vig opens up about the Tina Datta dating rumors and has THIS to say about the trollers! Read to find out!

MUMBAI: Actor Gautam Singh Vig is a popular name, known for his roles as Miraj Ahmed in ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’, Surya Seth in ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’, and many more. He began his career as a model for popular brands. He made a debut with the TV show Naamkarann as Ali.

After his stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house, fans had been waiting to see him in a new project, and they have been in luck because right after the show, he was roped in to play the role of Jordan in Dreamiyata Production’s Junooniyat also starring Ankit Gupta and Neha Rana.

ALSO READ: Junooniyatt: New Trouble! Dr. Pari enters Elahi and Jahaan’s love story, complications ahead

Fans have been really loving and appreciating his performance as the anti-hero Jordan.

While he was in the Bigg Boss house, his equations and relationships were one of the most talked about things, and since coming out many of the housemates have reunited or met up but Gautam’s equation with many is still in the dark since he was shooting for the show.

But there were also rumors that he and Tina Datta were dating and in a candid conversation with TellyChakkar he opened up about the rumors and people taking an interest in his personal life he said, “Trollers and people are generally very interested in my personal life and who I am dating, and there was trolling happening that I was dating Tina, in some 700-800 comments, there were names of different girls, so this keeps happening”.

Further speaking about people’s speculation, he said, “I was surprised because somebody was comparing her dimples, some were measuring the nose size and i was like what do I say to these people, even my mom and dad were asking me who was the girl in the photo, and all I told them they will find out if there is someone in my life

And now I am enjoying all this year, that people take so much interest in my life”.

Gautam was recently seen in a new music video and currently, stars as Jordan in the Colors show Junooniyatt.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia reveals whether the “Mandali” group is still in touch, talks about her upcoming project as well