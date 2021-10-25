Exclusive: Geeta Kapur, Neha Sharma, Rinzing Denzongpa and Malvika Raaj to grace Zee TV’s Zee Comedy Factory

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Zee TV is airing a show called Zee Comedy Factory.

Zee TV always tries to lighten up the country's collective mood by offering its viewers an escape from all the stress via the route of rib-tickling comedy through its reality show.

With eleven comedians of the show - Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra Bhosle, Dr. Sanket Bhosale, Gaurav Dubey, Ballraaj, Siddharth Sagar, Divyansh Dwivedi, Tejasswi Prakash, Chitrashi Rawat, Aditya Narayan and Punit J. Pathak performing some hilarious acts and the Laughing Buddha of the show, Farah Khan keeping them in splits with her witty reactions.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that famous choreographer Geeta Kapur and actors namely Neha Sharma, Rinzing Denzongpa and Malvika Raaj are all set to grace the show.

Zee Comedy Factory is produced by Optimystix Entertainment. It has witnessed personalities like Badshah, Bhuvan Bam, Mika Singh and many more stars featuring in the show.

The show premiered on 31st July and airs every Sat-Sun at 10 PM on Zee TV.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!