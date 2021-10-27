EXCLUSIVE! Geetanjali Tikekar on her encounter with Goddess Lakshmi in Shubh Laabh: Savita's linear thinking doesn’t allow her to grapple with a situation which might need special handling

MUMBAI: Geetanjali Tikekar is one such actress on the small screen who doesn't need any introduction.

The talented diva has been a part of several television shows over her long career span.

Geetanjali has played a variety of roles in her long career.

The actress is currently seen in Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh.

The show is managing to strike the right chord with the viewers.

Before Shubh Labh, Geetanjali was seen in Sony TV's show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Geetanjali who spoke about her character and much more.

A scene from the show you have done so far that has left a deep impact on you. How did you deal with it?

The scene that left a deep impact was the one in the first episode where Savita goes to the temple and breaks down in-front of Maa Lakshmi and declares she will never ever come back to the temple. It was a very emotional scene where one gives up all hopes against their uber optimism.

Being a seasoned actress, you have had a flourishing career till now. But does it bother you if you will get great roles in future as the entertainment industry is extremely unpredictable?

I go with the flow and always have. Good roles have come to me because I wait patiently. I’ve consciously maintained the quality of my work. I am happy doing TV because I’m trusted with challenging roles. Any other medium is yet to offer me a meaty role. As far as the future is concerned, I’m hopeful it will be great. I will keep pursuing good roles.

Do you feel Savita's character would have been totally different if she didn't encounter Goddess Lakshmi from time to time?

Savita’s character needs constant mentoring because she sees everything in either black or white. Her linear thinking doesn’t allow her to grapple with a situation which might need special handling. That’s where Maa Lakshmi steps in and guides her, gives her a perspective that she didn’t know was even possible. Without Maa Lakshmi, Savita won’t be able to take the right decision.

Geetanjali has previously starred in shows like Karam Apna Apna, Naagin 3, Kasauti Zindagi Kay among others.

