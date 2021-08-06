EXCLUSIVE! Geetanjali Titekar talks about her bond with Gurdip Punj in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye

MUMBAI: The show has had a wonderful run and currently it airs Randheer and Amrit’s marriage. Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye has been a visual delight and the audience has loved its strong narrative.

The show has garnered much love for all the characters and has become one of the most celebrated shows on screen.

We got in touch with Ranisa aka Geetanjali Tikekar and asked her about her bond with Gurdip Punj onscreen as Nalini and Kaveri, "Gurdip and I started our careers at the same time. Gurdip is a seasoned actor, she brings a spark to the sets with her infectious energy. I enjoy doing scenes with her. We both often don't need any extra rehearsals for the performance. Being from a contemporary background you would find us doing many impromptu additions to our performance.

Well, we can all see the bond turning tighter with their performance on screen, the story has turned more gripping and built a lot of curiosity in the audience's mind about what will happen next.

