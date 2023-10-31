EXCLUSIVE! GHKKPM fame Minal Bal on viewers' response: The good part about this character is Asmita doesn't know how to speak fluent English, this is being noticed by the viewers, they are liking how I am portraying this role

MUMBAI : Minal Bal is a well-known name in the entertainment industry.

The stunning diva has been a part of the showbiz world for several years and managed to establish a name for herself.

Minal is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

She is portraying the role of Asmita Bhosale in the show and is paired opposite Vijhay Badlaani.

The viewers are in love with Minal's character and the way she lightens up the screen with her presence.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Minal spoke about the show's track, her co-stars and much more.

We all know how Dhurva has time and again insulted her mother. She has never respected her and it is heartbreaking to see this.

Asmita has always felt bad about it but Dhruva never cared nor did Nishikanth.

When asked Minal if the viewers would see a Hitler mom in Asmita in the coming times, she said, ''The viewers would see all of this in the future track. I am also expecting such a change in Asmita's character. The most beautiful thing I liked about this character is that it shown that I don't know how to speak fluent English. This is being noticed by the viewers. I have been getting messages. They like my look as well.''

Revealing her experience with the co-stars, Minal said, ''All the actors who are performing different characters are just too good in their craft. All are good actors and very co-operative. I have not worked with any of them before but they are very supportive. There is so much fun on the set. It doesn't feel like we are working. Their only goal is to give a good performance and our character should turn up good on-screen.''

Talking about her experience working with Shakti Arora, Minal said, ''He is such a nice person. He has worked in such big shows but he is very humble and down-to-earth.''

Talking about Bhavika, she said, ''She is also very humble. She always gets along with everyone. Bhavika is very bubbly in nature.''

