Exclusive! GHKKPM's #Mohrishma and Shivani Chavan aka Tanvi Thakkar does Shehnaaz Gill's viral track is just Unmissable

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well.

These days, the storyline of the show is focusing on Virat and how he is hiding the truth about Shruti from Sai and he feels guilty about it, on the other hand, Sai also suspects that Virat is up to something.

Sneha Bhawsar who plays the role of Karishma Chavan in the show shared a hilarious video on the Shehnaaz Gill's viral track along with her favorite co stares Vihan and Tanvi. Take a look at this funny video that will crack you up!

Check out the video -

In an interview with Telly Chakkar Sneha says that, She was very excited to do the Shehnaaz Gill's viral track Such a boring day with her favorite co-stars Tanvi and Vihan. She adds that they do have a funny environment on set. Moreover, she could relate with the song. Because, when she doesn't have many shots and has some free time, she is relieved that she can have a good time with such entertainment co-stars around that doesn't let a day go dull.

