EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Sneha Bhawsar reveals if screen space matters to her or not, says, "I have experienced both, so it doesn't bother me anymore"

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 04/28/2023 - 15:31
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Actress Sneha Bhawsar is impressing everyone with her stellar performance as Karishma Chavan in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

The actress plays a very fun character in this show and the viewers love her for it.

Sneha is romancing Vihan Verma in the show and fans fondly refer to them as Morishma. 

Well, with time, the viewers have seen lots of changes in Sneha's character Karishma. 

The viewers are in love with Sneha's transformation in the show. 

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Virat tracks down Sai and Savi at the bus stand and won’t let them leave for Mumbai

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sneha who spoke about her bond with co-stars and much more. 

The viewers are in love with Karishma and Sonali's nok-jhok. Tell us abt your bond with Sheetal Maulik.

I have always spoken about Sonali and Krishma's nok jhok on-screen. We play saas-bahu on-screen but in real life, our bond is very different. I have a very emotional connection with her. She has always been my support. She is very very funny. We both join hands and bully Vihaan a lot. When me, Sheetal and Vihaan are hanging out together, I feel like it’s a Kapil Sharma show in real life where we both reel husband-wife are roasting each other. And Sheetal Maulik is our Archana Puran Singh. Our joke is incomplete without her laughter. We've bonded very well with time. 

If you got a chance to do role reversal with one of your co-stars who would it be and why?

I have never thought about it. And if I think about it, the only thing that came to my mind is that I want to do something different now as my co-stars are already so perfect in their roles.

What kind of roles you would love to explore in your future projects? 

I would love to do woman-orientated projects whether it’s a positive role or a negative.

Does screen space bother you?

Screen space bothers us when our expectations increase. And yes, it has bothered me because I got so many scenes before from when the show started but after the leap, I feel I should be seen more. But this happens in every show. Sometimes, you get more scenes, some times you don't. I have experienced both, so, it doesn't bother me anymore. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Realisation hits, Virat apologises to Pakhi

Ayesha Singh Star Plus Sneha Bhawsar Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shaika Films Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt sai chavan Virat Tanvi Thakkar Vihan Verma Sneha Bhawsar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 04/28/2023 - 15:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyatt: Shocking Drama! Ellahi erases the proof against Jahaan and confesses her love to Jahaan!
MUMBAI : Colors' new show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyat is a...
Sexy! Here are times when actress Kayla Kapoor raised temperatures with her hot looks
MUMBAI : Over the time with her amazing contribution, actress Kayla Kapoor has been winning the hearts of the fans. She...
Exclusive! Seema Biswas roped in for web series M For Mafia
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Sneha Bhawsar reveals if screen space matters to her or not, says, "I have experienced both, so it doesn't bother me anymore"
MUMBAI: Actress Sneha Bhawsar is impressing everyone with her stellar performance as Karishma Chavan in Star Plus'...
Exclusive! Nancy Marwah enters Beyond Dreams Production’s Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal!
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Small Steps, Big Impact: Top Tips for Making Positive Lifestyle Changes
MUMBAI: Making positive lifestyle changes can be a daunting task, but it doesn’t have to be. Taking small steps towards...
Recent Stories
Kayla Kapoor
Sexy! Here are times when actress Kayla Kapoor raised temperatures with her hot looks
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nancy Marwah
Exclusive! Nancy Marwah enters Beyond Dreams Production’s Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal!
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Imlie
Interesting! From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Imlie; check out some of the shows that went into a leap with a pregnancy track
Jannat Zubair
Trolled! Jannat Zubair recreates Kareena Kapoor Khan’s dialogues, netizens say “Overacting ki dukan”
Shalin
Congratulations! Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot buys a Swanky new car, check out
Archana Puran Singh
Must Read! From Archana Puran Singh to Dipika Kakar, these actresses gave love and marriage a second chance
Shaheer Sheikh
Exclusive! Shaheer Sheikh says THIS role changed his life and him as a human being! Find out what!