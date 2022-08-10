EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Sneha Bhawsar reveals if screen space matters to her or not, says, "I have experienced both, so it doesn't bother me anymore"

MUMBAI: Actress Sneha Bhawsar is impressing everyone with her stellar performance as Karishma Chavan in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actress plays a very fun character in this show and the viewers love her for it.

Sneha is romancing Vihan Verma in the show and fans fondly refer to them as Morishma.

Well, with time, the viewers have seen lots of changes in Sneha's character Karishma.

The viewers are in love with Sneha's transformation in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sneha who spoke about her bond with co-stars and much more.

The viewers are in love with Karishma and Sonali's nok-jhok. Tell us abt your bond with Sheetal Maulik.

I have always spoken about Sonali and Krishma's nok jhok on-screen. We play saas-bahu on-screen but in real life, our bond is very different. I have a very emotional connection with her. She has always been my support. She is very very funny. We both join hands and bully Vihaan a lot. When me, Sheetal and Vihaan are hanging out together, I feel like it’s a Kapil Sharma show in real life where we both reel husband-wife are roasting each other. And Sheetal Maulik is our Archana Puran Singh. Our joke is incomplete without her laughter. We've bonded very well with time.

If you got a chance to do role reversal with one of your co-stars who would it be and why?

I have never thought about it. And if I think about it, the only thing that came to my mind is that I want to do something different now as my co-stars are already so perfect in their roles.

What kind of roles you would love to explore in your future projects?

I would love to do woman-orientated projects whether it’s a positive role or a negative.

Does screen space bother you?

Screen space bothers us when our expectations increase. And yes, it has bothered me because I got so many scenes before from when the show started but after the leap, I feel I should be seen more. But this happens in every show. Sometimes, you get more scenes, some times you don't. I have experienced both, so, it doesn't bother me anymore.

