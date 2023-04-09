EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Indraneel Bhattacharya aka Shantanu Bhosle reveals why he changed his name to Aarya Bhatta

MUMBAI: Indraneel Bhattacharya who has been a part of the entertainment industry for a very long time has managed to create a name for himself.

From web shows to films and TV, Indraneel is now an established actor.

The talented star has done a variety of roles and always received a lot of appreciation for the same.

Well, we all know that our celebrities have often made changes on their personal front after entering the showbiz world.

A lot of actors and actresses have made changes in their name and surnames for various reasons.

Indraneel too is one of them who has changed his screen name and is now known as Aarya Bhatta.

The actor in a recent conversation with TellyChakkar revealed the reason behind changing his name.

Aarya quoted, ''There is no astrology reason behind me changing my name from Indraneel to Aarya. I just had a gut feeling and I went for it.''

He added, ''My name and surname are quite long and I just wanted to shorten it and make it simple hence changed it to Aarya Bhatta. I changed my name on my Instagram handle as well so that people start getting used to the new name.''

He continued, ''People used to identify me as a hardcore Bengali. But I am a Mumbaikar. I was born here, I am going to live here forever. People used to wonder if I would be able to speak Hindi well or not. I wanted to change my name for a very long time. But then lockdown happened. And now, finally it is changed.''

