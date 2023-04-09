EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Indraneel Bhattacharya aka Shantanu Bhosle reveals why he changed his name to Aarya Bhatta

Indraneel Bhattacharya opens up on what made him change his name to Aarya Bhatta.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 08:00
Aarya Bhatta

MUMBAI: Indraneel Bhattacharya who has been a part of the entertainment industry for a very long time has managed to create a name for himself. 

From web shows to films and TV, Indraneel is now an established actor. 

The talented star has done a variety of roles and always received a lot of appreciation for the same. 

Well, we all know that our celebrities have often made changes on their personal front after entering the showbiz world. 

A lot of actors and actresses have made changes in their name and surnames for various reasons.

ALSO READ:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh no! Ishaan makes it hard for Savi to fight for her justice

Indraneel too is one of them who has changed his screen name and is now known as Aarya Bhatta. 

The actor in a recent conversation with TellyChakkar revealed the reason behind changing his name. 

Aarya quoted, ''There is no astrology reason behind me changing my name from Indraneel to Aarya. I just had a gut feeling and I went for it.''

He added, ''My name and surname are quite long and I just wanted to shorten it and make it simple hence changed it to Aarya Bhatta. I changed my name on my Instagram handle as well so that people start getting used to the new name.''

He continued, ''People used to identify me as a hardcore Bengali. But I am a Mumbaikar. I was born here, I am going to live here forever. People used to wonder if I would be able to speak Hindi well or not. I wanted to change my name for a very long time. But then lockdown happened. And now, finally it is changed.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

 ALSO READ:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh no! Ishaan makes it hard for Savi to fight for her justice

Sumit Singh Bhavika Sharma Star Plus Shakti Arora Shaika Films Nimai Bali Indraneel Bhattacharya Vaishali Thakkar Vijhay Badlaani Kishori Shahane Bharati Patil Shailesh Datar Ishaan Savi reeva Aarya bhatta TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 08:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
AMAZING! Niti Taylor definitely shares a love for Printed outfits, here’s proof
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another lifestyle story. We know how much our audience adores their favorite TV...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Kairav and Muskaan’s marriage is at stake, Akshara to be the reason behind it
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh no! Angad hides the truth, Sahiba feels hurt
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Exclusive! Bijay Anand on working with Aditya Datt in Crakk, “I am really enjoying myself working with him”
MUMBAI: Bijay Anand has been a part of many movies, TV shows, and OTT series like Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Siya Ke Ram,...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Kya Baat Hai! Kunal comes to Vandana’s rescue, asks her to be a playback singer
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Indraneel Bhattacharya aka Shantanu Bhosle reveals why he changed his name to Aarya Bhatta
MUMBAI: Indraneel Bhattacharya who has been a part of the entertainment industry for a very long time has managed to...
Recent Stories
Bijay Anand
Exclusive! Bijay Anand on working with Aditya Datt in Crakk, “I am really enjoying myself working with him”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Farmaan
Exclusive! “The main thing is how we started with that one rupee coin and how we are building ourselves up” Farmaan Haider and Samriddhi Shukla aka Nityam and Saavi of Saavi Ki Savari talk about the upcoming track of the show
PANDYA STORE
Exclusive! “There are a lot of twists and turns coming up in the show” Natasha aka Priyanshi Yadav talks about the upcoming track of the show and the real identity of Chiku!
Archana
OH NO! Archana Gautam reveals what she thinks of the fiasco between Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani
Celesti Bairagey
Exclusive! Celesti Bairagey talks about being a look – alike of Alia Bhatt and reveals if she would do Bigg Boss
Abhishek Malhan
Wow! Abhishek Malhan speaks about his special bond with Manisha Rani, says, "Will never break the bond with her"
Faisal
Kya Baat Hai! Faisal Shaikh speaks about his participation in Bigg Boss Season 17 and shares his experience being a challenger in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13