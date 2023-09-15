EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Vihan Verma on welcoming Lord Ganesha at his home: It was always there in my mind and this time, God chose us to welcome him in our house

Vihan Verma who was last seen in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin welcomes Lord Ganesha at his home, shares about his preparations, reveals if there any special reason behind bringing Bappa to his home and much more.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 12:47
Vihan Verma

MUMBAI: The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi has kickstarted with a bang from 19th September onwards.

From commoners to celebrities, everyone is celebrating this 10-day long festival with much fanfare.

Popular TV actor Vihan Verma who was last seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of them who always welcomes Lord Ganesha at his home. 

Vihan often posts all the latest updates of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities with his fans via social media. 

TellyChakkar exclusively covered Vihan's Ganpati celebrations which took place at his Mumbai residence. 

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 18th September 2023 Written Episode Update: Shantanu Takes A Decision Seeing Isha In A Poor Mental State

This is the second time in the row when Vihan and his family have welcomed Bappa at his home. 

The actor reveals how he decided to bring Lord Ganesha to his home, he said, ''It was always there in my mind but I believe that God always decides this and not us. So, Lord Ganesha chose us. There is no story as such behind this. I have been born and brought up in Mumbai and we all know that Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with so much fanfare just like Diwali. There was always excitement.''

Last year, Vihan was busy with the shoot of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and this year, he is free from work commitments. 

Vihan revealed if he has done any major preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi, he said, ''I am being very honest. I haven't done anything special this time. I have done some decor work and rest all the preparations were done by my family members. It's a nice feeling that everyone has got along to work together.''

On the work front, Vihan has not announced his next project yet. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Plan and Plot! Isha’s bad luck gets triggered by Surekha

Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

