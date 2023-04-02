Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh aka Sai has a helpful beauty tip: reveals a bad habit about her

MUMBAI : Ayesha Singh is an actress and model known for appearing in the show Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost (2016), and the film Adrishya (2017).

She recently came into the limelight after essaying the role of Sai Joshi, in the Star plus show 'Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin. This is Ayesha Singh’s debut and she is really winning hearts with her performance.

The show is one of the top five, with the highest rating currently. It is doing exceptionally well and the plot has kept the audience hooked.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Ayesha Singh and asked her about the best beauty tip.

Though Ayesha had a really good response, it was also very funny as she replied, “Never sleep with your makeup on, although my mom will laugh a lot seeing me say this because I get tired and crash (on bed) and sleep. So my mom wakes me up and tells me to remove the makeup first then freshen up and sleep. Why Are you crashing like that?! But this tip really helps, thank you mumma”.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of the show, everyone will be shocked to see Sai at the temple. Virat will question Mohit if he was aware that Sai will also be there, and he says he had no idea.

Just as Sai walks closer to Vinu, Pakhi holds him close and Bhavani comes in between him and Sai.

Bhavani will ask Sai to come aside and say she wants to talk to her.

Bhavani will then tell Sai to take her case back, as she cannot win and it will save her money and time. Sai however says that no power in the world can separate her from her son.

Bhavani says that Vinu is her grandson and she will never let him go away from her at any cost. Sai then challenges her that even Savi is her granddaughter but she has never shown any love for her or even considered Savi her granddaughter.



Bhavani loses her cool and says that she will now see Sai in court and the latter replies that she will wait for her.

