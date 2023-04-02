Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh aka Sai has a helpful beauty tip: reveals a bad habit about her

Everyone will be shocked to see Sai at the temple. Virat will question Mohit if he was aware that Sai will also be there, and he says he had no idea.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 15:59
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh aka Sai has a helpful beauty tip: reveals a bad habit about her

MUMBAI : Ayesha Singh is an actress and model known for appearing in the show Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost (2016), and the film Adrishya (2017).

She recently came into the limelight after essaying the role of Sai Joshi, in the Star plus show 'Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin. This is Ayesha Singh’s debut and she is really winning hearts with her performance.

The show is one of the top five, with the highest rating currently. It is doing exceptionally well and the plot has kept the audience hooked.

Also read -  Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Realisation hits, Virat apologises to Pakhi

Tellychakkar got in touch with Ayesha Singh and asked her about the best beauty tip.

Though Ayesha had a really good response, it was also very funny as she replied, “Never sleep with your makeup on, although my mom will laugh a lot seeing me say this because I get tired and crash (on bed) and sleep. So my mom wakes me up and tells me to remove the makeup first then freshen up and sleep. Why Are you crashing like that?! But this tip really helps, thank you mumma”.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of the show, everyone will be shocked to see Sai at the temple. Virat will question Mohit if he was aware that Sai will also be there, and he says he had no idea.

Just as Sai walks closer to Vinu, Pakhi holds him close and Bhavani comes in between him and Sai.

Bhavani will ask Sai to come aside and say she wants to talk to her.

Bhavani will then tell Sai to take her case back, as she cannot win and it will save  her money and time. Sai however says that no power in the world can separate her from her son.

Bhavani says that Vinu is her grandson and she will never let him go away from her at any cost. Sai then challenges her that even Savi is her granddaughter but she has never shown any love for her or even considered Savi her granddaughter.


Bhavani loses her cool and says that she will now see Sai in court and the latter replies that she will wait for her.

Also read -  Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavani asks Sai to take back her case or she will face the consequences

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin aria sakaria Tanmay Singh Virat Sai Pakhi Samrat Ashwini Neil Bhatt Ayesha Singh Aishwarya Sharma Savi Vinayak Bhavani Ninad Omkar TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 15:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Check out the glimpses from Bride-To-Be, Chitrashi’s wedding cocktail party
MUMBAI :he wedding news of Chitrashi Rawat and Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani is grabbing the attention of the fans all over,...
Kumkum Bhagya’s beloved PranBir aka Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul touch a new momentous milestone; complete 1000 episodes
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Seerat goes missing, Santosh asks Sahiba to help?
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Many new shows are starting up and some are...
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh aka Sai has a helpful beauty tip: reveals a bad habit about her
MUMBAI : Ayesha Singh is an actress and model known for appearing in the show Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost (2016...
Check out the interesting answer that Shah Rukh Khan gives to a fan who asks him for Rs. 1 crore on his recent #AskSRK session on Twitter, and more
MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan was released last week on the 25th of January, and since then it has been breaking...
Recent Stories
Check out the glimpses from Bride-To-Be, Chitrashi’s wedding cocktail party
Check out the glimpses from Bride-To-Be, Chitrashi’s wedding cocktail party

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kumkum Bhagya’s beloved PranBir aka Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul touch a new momentous milestone; complete 1000 episodes
Kumkum Bhagya’s beloved PranBir aka Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul touch a new momentous milestone; complete 1000 episodes
Shark Tank India S2 sharks and host Rahul Dua to groove along with Gudiya on The Kapil Sharma Show
Shark Tank India S2 sharks and host Rahul Dua to groove along with Gudiya on The Kapil Sharma Show
BIGG BOSS 16: Karan Johar lashes out at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and tells her she is the only person in the house who couldn’t
BIGG BOSS 16: Karan Johar lashes out at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and tells her she is the only person in the house who couldn’t make a real friend in the game
Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai join the cast of Bade Acche lagte Hain 2, The post leap shoot begins?
Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai join the cast of Bade Acche lagte Hain 2, The post leap shoot begins?
Exclusive! Aarohi teary eyed seeing Abhimanyu talking about Neil to Ruhi, Neil’s birthday sneak peek inside
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aarohi teary eyed seeing Abhimanyu talking about Neil to Ruhi, Neil’s birthday sneak peek inside
Alibaba: Dastan-E-Kabul actor Abhishek Nigam reveals his new look for his upcoming Amazon Mini TV project
Alibaba: Dastan-E-Kabul actor Abhishek Nigam reveals his new look for his upcoming Amazon Mini TV project