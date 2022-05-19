EXCLUSIVE! 'A glass of red wine is great for the perfect skin' Ghum's Vihan Verma shares his fashion and skincare routine

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry between Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

As we all know the most mischievous guy on the show is Mohit aka Vihan Verma. Well, the actor has been a part of the industry for quite some time and his stint with Ghum is much applauded. Talking about his style quotient and skincare, check out what he had to reveal:

Which is your favourite fabric?

I love cotton. I sweat a lot so I feel that all the karma hits back in the summer for me. I often crib at the outfits in the shoot too. Pure cotton, something light is what I love.

Do you experiment with Hairstyle?

I have a set hairstyle. I get very conscious when it comes to making my own hair, I am still learning as here we barely have time to do so. My haircare is basically the shampoo that I use and nothing else yet.

Do you have any specific skincare routine?

In my teens, I had a lot of pimples and acne. Initially, I used to take medicines and the cream prescribed by my dermatologist. Now, my skincare is lots of water, cream and lots of good food and a little bit of red wine.

