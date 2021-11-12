Exclusive: Guddan fame Rashmi Gupta to enter Saath Nibhaana Saathiya

MUMBAI: Rashmi Gupta, who is known for the television shows Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Mere Rang Mein Rangne ​​Waali and Vani Rani, has bagged a new show.

According to our sources, the actress is all set to enter Star Plus' popular drama Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.

We could not dig out her character details but all we know is that she will play a crucial role and her entry will bring big twist in the show.

Rashmi confirmed the news and shared, 'I cannot reveal my character details at the moment. I have already started shooting and my enter is expected to telecast by tomorrow or Monday."

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 show premiered on 19 October 2020. It is based on Star Jalsha's Bengali series Ke Apon Ke Por. It is a sequel to the long-running TV series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. It stars Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar.

