EXCLUSIVE! Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame Kanika Mann bags Dabangi for Sony TV?

Sony TV is one such digital platform that has offered us such great shows so far.

The popular OTT channel is now gearing up for a new show soon.

It is titled Dabangi and the promo is already out.

A lot of new names are surfacing in social media which are all set to be a part of Dabangi.

We had previously reported about child actor Maahi Bhadra who will be seen in this series.

TellyChakkar has now exclusively learnt that TV's hottie and our very own Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame Kanika Mann is all set to be a part of this digital series.

Nothing much is known about Kanika's character yet.

Kanika has been away from small screens for a very long time and it would be a treat for the viewers to see her back in action.

The show is produced by Invictus Media which is helmed by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha.

The duo has produced several shows together like Dhadkan Zindagii Kii, Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala and many more.

