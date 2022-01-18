EXCLUSIVE! Gulki Joshi aka Haseena Malik over the moon as Maddam Sir completes 400 episodes, shares cutest things about her co-stars and much more

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's popular cop-comedy Maddam Sir has been successfully running on the small screens for almost two years now.

The show stars Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, Bhavika Sharma, Sonali Naik, Priyanshu Singh in pivotal roles.

Maddam Sir is alight-hearted cop-drama with a dash of comedy that leaves the viewers delighted.

Audiences love to see this daily soap that not only makes them smile but also gives a great social message.

The two-year-long journey has been great for the entire team.

Maddam Sir's team has recently completed 400 episodes and it was indeed a happy occasion for each one of them.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Gulki who plays the role of SHO Haseena Malik.

The talented actress has won everyone's heart with her stellar performance in the show.

The diva spoke in length about her journey in the show and much more.

The show has achieved a milestone of completing 400 episodes. How has been the journey so far?

400 episodes sound nothing sort of fantasy, a dream. It feels like yesterday that we just started shooting for the show. And now, we have completed 400 episodes. It all happened in a blink of an eye. We had a lot of ups and downs and also many challenges. But each day is extremely precious and it has been a fantastic journey.

Tell us about the most unforgettable scene you have performed so far in the show which will always remain special to you?

The most memorable scene has to be when Santosh Sharma was in a coma. We were making so many stories to get her back. Someone gave an idea about creating a story of Haseena getting married to Billu and they will also have kids, Biluna and Hasilu. That scene was so emotional and to perform something like this was very difficult but memorable at the same time.

One co-star of yours with whom you always look forward to performing scenes with and why?

I can never choose one co-star because be it anyone from the core team, all are great actors. I always feel that fun to perform scenes with everyone. Be it a one on one scene or a group scene. There is no particular favourite, all are just fantastic to work with. There is just too much give and take to decide.

Well said, Gulki!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Priyanshu Singh aka Cheetah Chaturvedi expresses his happiness on Maddam Sir completing 400 episodes, shares a MEMORABLE scene from the show