EXCLUSIVE! Gulki Joshi opens up on playing a DOUBLE ROLE in Maddam Sir, expresses her desire to explore all kinds of reality shows and much more

MUMBAI: Gulki Joshi is currently ruling several hearts with her stellar performance as SHO Haseena Malik in Sony SAB's cop-comedy Maddam Sir.

The actress has won a lot of praise for her amazing performance.

Gulki is a seasoned actress and has been in the industry for a very long time now.

Well, Gulki has proved her mettle in acting in several TV shows over her long career span.

In one of her recent interviews with TellyChakkar Gulki spoke about many interesting things related to her personal and professional life.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Iqra Shaikh to enter Sony SAB's Maddam Sir

You are playing two different characters in the show. How challenging is it for you?

Both are equally challenging to play. Haseena Malik and Urmila are my alter egos and a part of my personality. Haseena is quite calm but Urmila is extremely opposite of that. These two characters have extremely opposite emotions. Both characters are challenging and equally satisfying and fun to play. I love both the characters.

What preparations did you do for these characters?

Haseena Malik speaks in poetic language. She has a certain way of delivering her lines, that I had to learn. I had to work on the correct pronunciations of each and every word. I also had to learn body language as I am playing a police officer.

The main preparation which I did for Urmila's character was to forget Haseena Malik completely. I had to get into the whole Marathi zone and I had to make sure I don't overdo it.

Would you like to participate in any reality show?

I would love to do most of them. I am willing to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi, a dance, stand-up and many such amazing reality shows where I can showcase my talent. As an actor, I would love to explore these areas as well.

Gulki has previously starred in shows like Phir Subah Hogi, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Piya Rangrezz, and Piya Albela among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Iqra Shaikh to enter Sony SAB's Maddam Sir