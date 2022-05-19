EXCLUSIVE! Gulki Joshi shares her excitement about Maddam Sir clocking 500 episodes, says she feels extremely humbled and grateful

It's celebration time for the entire cast and crew of the team. Maddam Sir team has now successfully completed 500 episodes and it is indeed a happy occasion for everyone.
Gulki Joshi

MUMBAI : Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most loved shows on small screens.

Maddam Sir started off with a bang in the year 2020 and it has been an amazing journey for the cast and crew.

The show has achieved a lot in the span of 2 years.

And now, it's celebration time for the entire cast and crew of the team.

Maddam Sir team has now successfully completed 500 episodes and it is indeed a happy occasion for everyone.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Gulki Joshi who plays the role of SHO Haseena Malik.

Sharing her excitement about Maddam Sir completing 500 episodes, Gulki said, "I feel extremely happy, humbled and grateful with the show completing 500 episodes. I am very grateful to the show's producers Jay Sir and Kinnari ma'am and the entire team of Sony SAB, especially Neeraj Vyas sir for believing in the show even during low phases. And of course, I would love to give loads of love to my cast and crew for the support."

Maddam Sir also stars Priyanshu Singh, Bhavika Sharma, Yukti Kapoor, Ajay Jadhav, Sonali Naik and Ashwani Rathore, among others.

The show is produced by Jay Mehta under the banner Jay Production.

The series revolves around four female police officers who work at a Mahila Police Station which consists of S.H.O. Haseena Mallik, S.I. Karishma Singh, Head Constable Pushpa Singh, Constable Santosh Sharma, and Constable Cheetah Chaturvedi. They are helped by a prisoner-turned-spy Billu Champat.  

Latest Video