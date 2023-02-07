Exclusive! Gunjan Bhatia to enter Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible

Gunjan Bhatia will be entering the show Pushpa Impossible in a pivotal role.
Gunjan Bhatia

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that all the shows on various channels are entertaining the viewers.

Every show has a separat fan base.

The makers introduce new characters in the show on daily basis to spice up the drama.

Sony SAB's show Pushpa Impossible is working wonders ever since the beginning.

The show starts Karuna Pandey in the lead role.

Pushpa Impossible hit the small screens from 6th June 2022 and made its way to everyone's heart.

And now, the show is gearing up for another entry.

Actress Gunjan Bhatia is all set to enter the show.

Gunjan will be portraying the role of Ayushi in the show.

Her entry will definitely spice up the drama.

Pushpa Impossible also stars Bhakti Rathod, Deepali Pansare, Navin Pandita, Deshna Duggad, Garima Parihar among others in pivotal roles.

How excited are you for Gunjan's entry? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

